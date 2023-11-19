Do no harm: The ethics of using AI in health-care research
Revision of South Africa’s ethics guidelines for health research is under way. It should include stipulations for the use of AI
19 November 2023 - 00:00
In health-care research, AI has become instrumental in driving innovations and advancing medical knowledge at an unprecedented pace. AI’s ability to process and analyse vast data sets, including genomic information, clinical trial data and real-world patient data, facilitates the discovery of new therapeutic targets, the identification of disease patterns and the development of personalised medicine...
