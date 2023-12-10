The wild side of crocheting: creative crafters see their dolls come alive in Kruger Park
Look, indlovu, indlovu. I love it. We usually struggle with the elephant's ears, so now that we're seeing it we will be able to upgrade our skills and make the toys look better
10 December 2023 - 00:00
It’s midmorning and the sun blazes mercilessly over Kruger National Park as the heatwave turns the vast savannah into a sweltering cauldron. The air, thick with humidity, makes every breath a struggle. At Nkambeni Safari Camp — on the western boundary of the park, close to the Numbi Gate — 52 women from the Ukuthunga Handmade initiative excitedly shuffle towards several 4x4 vehicles. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.