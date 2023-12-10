The wild side of crocheting: creative crafters see their dolls come alive in Kruger Park

Look, indlovu, indlovu. I love it. We usually struggle with the elephant's ears, so now that we're seeing it we will be able to upgrade our skills and make the toys look better

It’s midmorning and the sun blazes mercilessly over Kruger National Park as the heatwave turns the vast savannah into a sweltering cauldron. The air, thick with humidity, makes every breath a struggle. At Nkambeni Safari Camp — on the western boundary of the park, close to the Numbi Gate — 52 women from the Ukuthunga Handmade initiative excitedly shuffle towards several 4x4 vehicles. ..