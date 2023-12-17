‘I just wanted to be me’
Zahara’s meteoric talent lit the cultural scene with blinding intensity, but all too briefly
17 December 2023 - 00:00
On hearing the news of the passing of Bulelwa Mkutukana, aka Zahara, I froze, then walked home dazed and confused. The Sunday before, I had discovered a stash of Zahara’s belongings in a box in my home, and had meant to call her and reconnect so I could hand them over...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.