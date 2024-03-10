WATCH | How AG Tsakani Maluleke ‘decided to defy the odds, take up the challenge’
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has received international recognition after only three years in office
10 March 2024 - 00:02
When she completed high school, all Tsakani Maluleke wanted was to emulate her father, George Maluleke, a revered legal mind and judge. But at the University of Cape Town she discovered accounting and decided to change her career path. It was the early 1990s, at the beginning of the transition to democracy, and not many black people, especially women, were making it as chartered accountants. ..
