Book Extract
The battle for deputy president at Nasrec
In this edited extract from Oscar van Heerden’s book ‘Is the Party Over?’, we get a behind-the scenes glimpse into the ANC conference last year
10 March 2024 - 00:00
The first indirect blow to the [Cyril] Ramaphosa slate came when [ANC] deputy president David Mabuza was asked whether he was available to stand for nomination to the position. Mabuza declined...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.