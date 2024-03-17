Lood de Jager: A heart locked and loaded for the trophy hunt
Springbok lock Lood de Jager missed out on last year’s Rugby World Cup due to a rare heart condition, but now he is on the comeback trail and hopes to be back on the Test scene later this year
17 March 2024 - 00:00
The tale of Lood de Jager is one of perseverance and patience. At its core is the restoration of a career — one heartbeat at a time. He has gone through so much physical trauma and mental anguish that it seemed sadistic for the rugby gods to pull another fast one on him a day before last year’s Springbok squad for the Rugby World Cup was announced...
