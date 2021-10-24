If we were the US or China, we could spend our way to happiness. But we’re not

These are huge economies with huge internal markets; SA is a tiny market, exhausted and poorly led, so it can’t borrow their fiscal policies

Readers who lurk on these important pages will have noticed in the past few editions (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2021-10-03-sa-doesnt-have-a-debt-problem-it-has-a-growth-problem-and-a-solution/) what might be called an “exchange of views” between proponents of SA spending its way into prosperity and others who argue that we don’t have the money to do it.



Put another way, does SA have a growth problem or a debt problem? The question was most recently posed by Colin Coleman, the former head of US investment bank Goldman Sachs in SA. Coleman, a celebrity banker with a gift for self-promotion, is commissioning his own biography and is said to want to be finance minister. He helped fund President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC election campaign in 2017...