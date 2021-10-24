Opinion

Protest at the ballot box is better than in the street

Voting against a party or a leader is the best way to hold them accountable

24 October 2021 - 00:00

The greatest service ANC supporters and members can do for the party and SA is not to vote for its candidates in the local government elections.

This will jolt the ANC and its leaders out of their tax-subsidised luxury bubble into reality and spur a renewal of the party. ..

