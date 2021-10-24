Opinion

SA must play its part on climate change, but call out the world's worst culprits too

24 October 2021 - 00:00 By MOHAMMED VALLI MOOSA

Call it by its name. You just cannot trust the US on environmental matters. This is one of the biggest threats to solving the climate crisis.

I have been involved in the global effort to reduce emissions since the time I served as environment minister 21 years ago. I have witnessed, first hand, the destructive role of the US in climate negotiations. ..

