SA must play its part on climate change, but call out the world's worst culprits too
24 October 2021 - 00:00
Call it by its name. You just cannot trust the US on environmental matters. This is one of the biggest threats to solving the climate crisis.
I have been involved in the global effort to reduce emissions since the time I served as environment minister 21 years ago. I have witnessed, first hand, the destructive role of the US in climate negotiations. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.