Cyril’s credit may prove on Monday to have been flushed away

Back in 1970, in the whites-only general election, the United Party (UP) campaigned with a poster: “Want TV? Vote UP!” My progressive teenage set ridiculed the official opposition for such a marginal message, given the miseries of apartheid.



However, in that poll, for the first time in six elections, the UP actually gained seats off the National Party (NP). One feature of the TV slogan was a reminder that in addition to racial segregation, the NP stood for dour Calvinism; the relevant minister described television as “the devil’s box”. TV arrived six years later...