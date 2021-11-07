Allegation that Unisa is a degree mill is way off the mark

There has been a lot of undue brouhaha in the media since the mysterious arrival of the ministerial task team’s report, which has been aired across social media. With no intention to enter the fray on the as yet unauthorised report, we as university academic managers, deans and senior faculty members entrusted with teaching, research and engaged scholarship feel the need to ensure that the narrative is not captured by one-sided media discussions.



We respond here to a few of the sentiments that have been expressed in the media that are injurious to our academics, our scholars, students and alumni...