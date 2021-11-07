The Ramaphosa magic is losing its lustre. Fast

ANC supporters sent the message loud and clear to the governing party: no more promises, please, we demand action

In its cover piece this week marking a year since Joe Biden was elected US president after a hard-fought campaign, The Economist asks a question that sums up the 46th American president’s spectacular fall in the popularity stakes: where has it all gone wrong?



Last November, Biden’s supporters were celebrating the fact that he had defeated Donald Trump in the presidential race after winning more votes than any other US presidential candidate in history. Yet in just 12 months his approval ratings have dipped so sharply that the prestigious news magazine reports that at this point “in a first term, only Trump was more unpopular”...