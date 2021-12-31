Let’s slay two falsehoods about Tutu and his life’s work

Some are hell-bent on inventing a meek Tutu because they have a bizarre desire to render him less radical than he was

The first falsehood about Archbishop Desmond Tutu to slay is that he was exclusively interested in narrative catharsis and therefore not interested in material justice for the black majority.



By narrative catharsis I refer to the power of storytelling to begin a deep process of healing in response to traumas the body could not forget...