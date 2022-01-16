It is impossible for the ANC to renew itself while it is in power

South Africans must now accept this sobering reality and start to look at alternative parties and leaders to build a better life for all citizens

The ANC, a party now thoroughly captured at all levels — its leaders, policies and intellectual discourses systemically corrupted — is incapable of renewing itself while it remains in government.



All South Africans must now accept this sobering reality and start to look at alternative parties and leaders to build a better life for all citizens of all colours...