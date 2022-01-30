Next month's budget must provide rays of light amid gathering economic storm

The decision to hike interest rates means increased pressure on prices even as SA is paying more for food, electricity and fuel

The move this week by the South African Reserve Bank to hike interest rates by 25 basis points to 4% is the second in just three months, and at least two more increases are expected by those who claim expertise in these matters.



Much of the motivation behind the Bank’s decision has to do with the US Federal Reserve signalling that the era of easy money is coming to an end...