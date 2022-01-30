The ANC must accept that the SABC serves the people, not the party

What South Africans expect from their public broadcaster is good programming and outstanding journalism. It goes without saying that the journalism should be free from political interference

The best journalists tend to be brave. They often put themselves in physically dangerous situations and frequently have to withstand pressure and threats from those they expose for malfeasance and abuse.



Those who work at the public broadcaster, however, will find their courage tested for the wrong reasons. ..