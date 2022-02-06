A far from divine intervention in KZN
Zweli Mkhize appears to be eyeing the presidency via the ANC's top six
06 February 2022 - 00:01
Some two decades ago, a group of religious leaders and their followers gathered to pray at the home of a high-profile Nigerian politician.
One of the speakers told the assembled throng — members of the politician’s party, reporters and others — that he had received a vision from the heavens calling on him to ask the politician to once again run for office if the West African state was to avoid slipping back into military rule...
