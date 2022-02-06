In life and death, Nakasa a grave indictment of how SA treats its heroes

When the grave of an icon like Nat Nakasa is destroyed, we have to ask what SA has come to

Around December 2020, somebody — whether out of spite, frustration or sheer bloody-mindedness — took a hammer to Chesterville cemetery in Durban and smashed to pieces the tombstones of celebrated journalist Nat Nakasa. His remains were brought back from New York, where he died in July 1965, and reburied in Chesterville’s Heroes Acre in 2014.



Because of his fearless reporting and the manner in which he was harassed out of the country and subsequently died in exile, Nakasa occupies a special place in the pantheon of SA journalism. There was so much joy and celebration when his remains were repatriated. His grave was supposed to be something akin to a shrine. An annual award in courageous journalism is named after him. It is therefore difficult to understand the senseless violence visited on his grave. Even more perplexing is that the perpetrator didn’t seem to gain anything by such an act...