Sunday Morning Assessment

JSC overdue for reform on several levels

Interviews of candidates for judicial appointments have descended into a cacophony of undirected and unconsidered questions, writes Alison Tilley

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been in the public eye again this week, tasked with the delicate matter of testing the suitability of four senior and respected judges for appointment to the role of chief justice.



Although not required, the president decided on an open process, a historical first, allowing us to see precisely how a chief justice should be appointed...