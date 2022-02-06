Sunday Morning Assessment
JSC overdue for reform on several levels
Interviews of candidates for judicial appointments have descended into a cacophony of undirected and unconsidered questions, writes Alison Tilley
06 February 2022 - 00:00
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been in the public eye again this week, tasked with the delicate matter of testing the suitability of four senior and respected judges for appointment to the role of chief justice.
Although not required, the president decided on an open process, a historical first, allowing us to see precisely how a chief justice should be appointed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.