SA has an obligation to get SOEs back on track

State capture has cost SA dearly in financial and reputational terms and taken pubic entities off their development trajectory

With the release of the second Zondo commission report into state capture this week, it is important for every South African to discuss the profound implications it has for state-owned enterprises (SOEs).



The importance of SOEs in a developmental state is all too often underestimated. There is a tendency to see them as part of an inefficient state. This is a mistaken perception. Sadly, the mismanagement of the “nine wasted years” has reinforced this perception. An essential component of any recovery is to re-establish the developmental mandate and effective functioning of SOEs, including SAA and Denel...