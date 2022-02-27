Opinion

Why is the DA acting against the cabinet but not the president? John Steenhuisen explains

The entire cabinet poses a threat to the stability and the economic recovery of our country, writes the DA leader

27 February 2022 - 00:01 By John Steenhuisen

Our constitution makes provision for the firing and reconstituting of the cabinet, should a simple majority of the National Assembly — 201 members — support this in a vote. During last week’s debate on the state of the nation address (Sona), I announced that I had tabled a motion of no confidence in the cabinet.

People, quite rightly, want to know our rationale. Why has the DA taken this specific action? Do we think it will succeed? If we have doubts, why table it? And why the cabinet and not the president himself? Is this a tacit vote of confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa?..

