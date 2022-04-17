Editorial
‘Step aside’ is a derisory farce by an intrinsically corrupt party
The embarrassing photos of Ramaphosa with Zandile Gumede capture the party's true nature in a nutshell
17 April 2022 - 00:01
President Cyril Ramaphosa must have felt more than a twinge of embarrassment during his visit to flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal when all and sundry photographed him side-by-side with Zandile Gumede, the recently elected chair of the ANC in eThekwini, who is accused in a R200m corruption scandal. ..
