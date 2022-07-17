Mampara of the week: Adv Teffo Malesela
This clown is no ringmaster
17 July 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
From the onset of the trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, adv Malesela Teffo has conducted himself in court as though he were auditioning for the role of a circus ringmaster...
Mampara of the week: Adv Teffo Malesela
This clown is no ringmaster
From the onset of the trial of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa, adv Malesela Teffo has conducted himself in court as though he were auditioning for the role of a circus ringmaster...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos