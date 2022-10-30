SMMEs are critical to the economy and must be supported
There are a number of ways to achieve this, yet the medium-term budget policy statement makes no provision for activities to promote them
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Mzukisi Qobo
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget policy statement amid a gloomy economic reality domestically and globally...
SMMEs are critical to the economy and must be supported
There are a number of ways to achieve this, yet the medium-term budget policy statement makes no provision for activities to promote them
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivered the medium-term budget policy statement amid a gloomy economic reality domestically and globally...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos