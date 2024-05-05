Opinion

A revitalised, nonracial DA is set to catch voters

The DA circa 2019 was trying to out-ANC the ANC, playing the dangerous game of identity politics rather than setting out an alternative stall

05 May 2024 - 00:00 By Mat Cuthbert

I respect Peter Bruce’s analysis and insights, whether it be his weekly column in Business Day or the Sunday Times. We agree on many policy matters, economic policy in particular. However, how often he gets it wrong when dispensing political advice never ceases to amaze me...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Global crises affecting economic recovery a myth, says DA Politics
  2. DA outlines economic plan to create 2-million jobs in five years Politics
  3. DA not just bashing ANC but tabling solutions: Msimanga Politics

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | For the sake of homeowners, isn’t it time to raise the inflation ... Opinion
  2. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has appeased Zuma for years, allowing the former ... Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: Makhosi Khoza Hogarth
  4. XOLELA MANGCU | The country Biko imagined Opinion
  5. CARTOON | ANC backs down from 'disciplining' Zuma ahead of elections Opinion

Latest Videos

Kenyan mushroom farmer speaks of life changing opportunities for women
Akani Simbine stuns Coleman and Kerley in Suzhou 100m - Wanda Diamond League ...