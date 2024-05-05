A revitalised, nonracial DA is set to catch voters
The DA circa 2019 was trying to out-ANC the ANC, playing the dangerous game of identity politics rather than setting out an alternative stall
05 May 2024 - 00:00
I respect Peter Bruce’s analysis and insights, whether it be his weekly column in Business Day or the Sunday Times. We agree on many policy matters, economic policy in particular. However, how often he gets it wrong when dispensing political advice never ceases to amaze me...
