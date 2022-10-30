South Africa needs civil servants who are capture-proof
The single biggest key to fighting corruption and stabilising our administration is changing the process by which top public servants are hired – and protecting them from political meddling. The coalition era will make this task even more urgent
30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Sarah Meny-Gibert
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response to the Zondo commission — released last Sunday — admits that state capture was achieved through the strategic appointment of cronies to the leadership of state-owned enterprises and departments, with a view to controlling and abusing public procurement. ..
