After state capture: How do we cross the divide between state and people?
South Africans must channel their mistrust and anger into a campaign for the broader public to have a greater say in how the country is run
13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Nomboniso Gasa
I once believed South Africans would never allow the ANC or any political party to undermine our hard-won freedom, which we achieved in the face of dehumanisation and violence. But I did not understand how debilitating and disempowering it is to live with the consequences of a government that is indifferent to the suffering of its people...
After state capture: How do we cross the divide between state and people?
South Africans must channel their mistrust and anger into a campaign for the broader public to have a greater say in how the country is run
I once believed South Africans would never allow the ANC or any political party to undermine our hard-won freedom, which we achieved in the face of dehumanisation and violence. But I did not understand how debilitating and disempowering it is to live with the consequences of a government that is indifferent to the suffering of its people...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos