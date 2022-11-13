Opinion

Coalitions can work in SA, they just need the right laws

13 November 2022 - 00:00 By Siviwe Gwarube

Countries the world over have been grappling with coalition governments for years, some managing them. Germany and Denmark have provided a useful benchmark, while Kenya has demonstrated how coalitions could work in an African context. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Matthew Booth Hogarth
  2. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Is a President Mashatile waiting in the wings? Opinion
  3. PETER BRUCE | Fiasco looms if Ramaphosa is forced to step aside Opinion
  4. CARTOON | Zweli reaches for ANC crown as Ramaphosa ‘drowns’ in Phala Phala saga Opinion
  5. ‘I wouldn’t miss you if I took aim with any gun’, says Lindiwe Sisulu Insight

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved