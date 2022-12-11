When the hunter becomes the hunted
Ramaphosa’s reputation as an anti-corruption crusader has likely sustained mortal damage
11 December 2022 - 00:02
It would be the height of irony were President Cyril Ramaphosa to be found wanting on the allegations against him over the theft of cash at his Phala Phala game farm. That’s because he came to power on a platform of fighting corruption and restoring the criminal justice system and state agencies damaged by state capture...
