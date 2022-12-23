No more excuses, Mr President: get on with your reform agenda
Now, he will have none of the limitations he thought he had last time around
23 December 2022 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial
President Cyril Ramaphosa went into the ANC’s 55th national conference a wounded man, with the Phala Phala scandal hanging over him. He emerged with an emphatic victory that he will no doubt interpret as an endorsement of his presidency and the stance he has taken in cleaning up after the excesses of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma...
