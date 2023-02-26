Opinion

Q&A with Justice minister Ronald Lamola on corruption

Ministerial attacks on former CEO André de Ruyter for talking about ANC complicity in corruption at Eskom have raised doubts about the government’s commitment to rooting it out. Chris Barron asked justice minister Ronald Lamola ...

26 February 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

How committed is the government to rooting out corruption in the energy sector?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Busted Cyril is missing in action, again Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Eskom symbolises criminality that has brought SA to its knees Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Hypocrisy surrounding De Ruyter is breathtaking Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | De Ruyter’s shocking revelations must be fully investigated Opinion
  5. STHEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril's Hamlet moment: to be bold or not to be bold? Opinion

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses