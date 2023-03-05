If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now
Ramaphosa needs to move with speed
05 March 2023 - 00:03
There is that moment towards the end of the state of the nation address where the president pauses for a bit and then deviates from his written text. ..
If Cyril compares himself to Madiba he must prove it now
Ramaphosa needs to move with speed
There is that moment towards the end of the state of the nation address where the president pauses for a bit and then deviates from his written text. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos