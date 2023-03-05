Q&A
Q&A with Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey on the proliferation of guns and SA's spiralling murder rate
The proliferation of guns is at the heart of SA's spiralling murder rate, says former top Western Cape detective Jeremy Vearey who works for Gun Free SA. Chris Barron asked him ...
05 March 2023 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON
How do we stop the flow of guns to gangs and criminal syndicates?..
Q&A
Q&A with Gun Free SA's Jeremy Vearey on the proliferation of guns and SA's spiralling murder rate
The proliferation of guns is at the heart of SA's spiralling murder rate, says former top Western Cape detective Jeremy Vearey who works for Gun Free SA. Chris Barron asked him ...
How do we stop the flow of guns to gangs and criminal syndicates?..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos