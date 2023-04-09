Don't be fooled, many benefit from a dysfunctional society
South Africa functions all too well for the vested interests of those who profit from its destruction
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By LINDIWE MAZIBUKO
When I was studying in the US, one of my favourite professors used to remind us regularly there is no such thing as a broken system. Whether it is an economic, political social or public sector system, what appears broken to you and me is in fact working perfectly for somebody who has a vested interest in maintaining a dysfunctional status quo. And they will usually do whatever it takes to maintain — even exacerbate — this brokenness. ..
When I was studying in the US, one of my favourite professors used to remind us regularly there is no such thing as a broken system. Whether it is an economic, political social or public sector system, what appears broken to you and me is in fact working perfectly for somebody who has a vested interest in maintaining a dysfunctional status quo. And they will usually do whatever it takes to maintain — even exacerbate — this brokenness. ..
