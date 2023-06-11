Opinion

SA’s jobs crisis: how to slash our 2,500km youth unemployment line

Youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb approaching explosion, writes Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane

11 June 2023 - 00:00 By MMUSI MAIMANE

On Friday South Africa celebrates Youth Day in honour of those brave young people who rose up in the face of injustice to fight for their rightful place at the centre of our country's story. The injustice then was access to education — the foundation on which young people build their future. ..

