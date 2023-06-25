What secret knowledge protects the president’s security clown?
First there was Phala Phala, then Rhoode tried to metaphorically stuff sniper rifles into the couch on the way to Russia. But he remains untouchable
25 June 2023 - 00:00
EFF leader Julius Malema, addressing the National Assembly two days after his “national shutdown” in March, told his opponents in his usual caustic tone: “I am in charge, I’ve got you by the scrotum. There is nothing you can do. Nothing. All of you combined. You can scream anyhow you want, once more I demonstrated to you… [who is in charge].”..
