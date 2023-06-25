Mr Price sets out growth strategy
The retailer aims to sell off excess stock and grow new acquisitions
25 June 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Mr Price Group’s apparel brands aim to clear excess stock that piled up as a result of electricity blackouts that cut trading hours. It is also seeking to diversify, grow its new acquisitions and open standalone stores for children’s clothing...
Mr Price sets out growth strategy
The retailer aims to sell off excess stock and grow new acquisitions
Mr Price Group’s apparel brands aim to clear excess stock that piled up as a result of electricity blackouts that cut trading hours. It is also seeking to diversify, grow its new acquisitions and open standalone stores for children’s clothing...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos