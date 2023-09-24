Our leaders: living the high life in the twilight zone
Fortunately for us, Ramaphosa and Mantashe operate in a twilight zone where they make a noise but no difference
24 September 2023 - 00:00
You have to love South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa was in New York this week, at the annual UN General Assembly, meeting world leaders. Ramaphosa has become a spokesperson for so-called “developing countries” and is much in demand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.