Steenhuisen makes it safely to first base
For the first time in two decades, more than 30% of the vote is guaranteed to oppose the ANC candidate for president in the National Assembly after election
20 August 2023 - 00:00
In South Africa’s first democratic election in April 1994, the ANC won 62% of the national vote. Under the interim constitution of the time, it formed a coalition with the two other parties which landed more than 20 MPs in the 400-member parliament — the old apartheid-era NP and the IFP. Combined, they accounted for more than 90% of the vote...
