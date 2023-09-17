No crisis, says Ntshavheni, and pass the Kool-Aid
While the cabinet is drinking Kool-Aid, Eskom is getting real, writes Peter Bruce
17 September 2023 - 00:01
Well, it’s been another quiet week here in the Supremacy of Fall-apartia. The usual stuff. The government is running out of money and its National Treasury is desperately looking for anyone to take seriously the scream that, this time, seriously, it’s really, really serious...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.