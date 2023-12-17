ANC mines pit of despair for a few rands more
With a divided opposition and lacklustre new outfits like Roger Jardine’s, it looks like we are on our own
17 December 2023 - 00:00
In the space of a few days earlier this month, two interesting things happened. First, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang wrote ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula a letter of resignation from the party citing, among other things, its indulgence of corrupt leaders...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.