The ANC has given democracy a bad name, but it's still the only game in town
The proliferation of new parties is a good sign, and we need all hands on deck
17 December 2023 - 00:00
There are two ways to look at the proliferation of new political parties in the run-up to the 2024 elections. One is to despair at the prospect of swindlers and fraudsters taking advantage of the political process to earn an easy livelihood while, more importantly, dividing the opposition and making it easier for the ANC to retain power...
