The pandemic derailed schooling. Let's get it back on track
Test results in some grades and subjects indicate that a decade of progress has effectively been reversed
29 December 2023 - 00:00
With the school year ending and pupils across the country receiving their academic reports, many parents are rightly concerned about the continuing impact the Covid pandemic is having on their children’s education. The school closures and timetable disruptions necessary to slow the spread of the virus decimated learning outcomes...
