Steely Dlamini-Zuma took on ‘Big Pharma’ over HIV/Aids drugs and won
She made a stellar contribution to public health and policy reform in her post-1994 career
21 January 2024 - 00:00
Not all leaders are created equal. And few politicians have enjoyed a career to rival that of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the steely ANC veteran and minister in the presidency who announced earlier this week that she would not seek re-election to parliament in the 2024 general elections...
