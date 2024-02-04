Universal education is the foundation for our country’s future
Despite the lofty principles in the constitution, free access to schooling is still only a dream for far too many of our citizens
04 February 2024 - 00:00
One of the focus areas when South Africa’s founders crafted the constitution was the protection of the rights of children. They were not only to be protected from harm, but had a right to be adequately fed and be provided with the foundation to succeed in life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.