Mashaba’s election mojo goes missing in action
Like a shooting star, the once-heralded ActionSA seems to be fading in the electorate’s consciousness
18 February 2024 - 00:00
Due to the party’s sheer size, the overall story of every election is the story of the ANC. Between 1994 and 2004, it was the story of its power. By how much will it win? Will it win all the provinces? Will it get a two-thirds majority? If it does, will it change the constitution to scrap some of the checks and imbalances characteristic of a liberal democracy? ..
