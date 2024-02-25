Glugging his vodka, Mbalula was loath to ask Putin about Navalny
Why is it that a dissident dies whenever SA shares a stage with the Russians?
25 February 2024 - 00:03
Fikile Mbalula, the tactless secretary-general of the ANC, was in Moscow last week bending a knee to Vladimir Putin when his toadying was rudely interrupted by news that Alexei Navalny, the Russian president’s fiercest rival, had suddenly keeled over and died in the convivial climes of Western Siberia, where the Kremlin had mercifully banished him to...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.