Hearts of darkness and light: ode to an African city
An ode to the African city, vibrant in its decay
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Oh Durban! My eThekwini, you are not alone in perpetual regression. Like your sister cities Jozi, Freetown, Bangui, Luanda and many more, you are joining many other stepchildren of the empire. You have your Riviera and Butterworth dungeons, Jozi has the Summit and Little Roseneath, Mombasa has the Sheratton (with a double t); a deceitful misrepresentation of Trumpian proportions. Finally, my ’hood is wearing the crown of decadence bequeathed to the African city by misuse of statecraft...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.