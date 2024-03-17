Forget the step-aside rule, what we need are prosecutions
17 March 2024 - 00:01
Now that the ANC's election candidates lists are out there, it can be said with confidence that many of those exposed as having played roles — big and small — in the state capture project are not going to pay the ultimate political price for their wrongdoing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.