How not to deal with a failed airline
31 March 2024 - 00:00
While it may not have come as a complete surprise, given how long it took for the deal to be consummated and the high levels of secrecy surrounding it, the news that the government’s efforts to sell a majority stake (51%) of South African Airways (SAA) to private-sector player Takatso Consortium have been called off may spell the beginning of the end for the national carrier...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.